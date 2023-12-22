Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fifth prizes, the first of the big winners come out of the Christmas lottery drums
Christmas lottery draw 2023

Fifth prizes, the first of the big winners come out of the Christmas lottery drums

Tickets with the numbers 54274, 45353, 88979, 92023 and 01568, all fifth prize winners, were sold around the country, some of them in Malaga province

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 22 December 2023, 10:44

Compartir

The earliest of the big prizes to come out of the drum in Spain's Christmas lottery was one of the eight fifth prizes, each worth 60,000 euros a 'billete', that is, 6,000 euros for each 20-euro 'décimo' ticket. The number 54274 came out of the drum at 9.38am, just over half an hour into the draw which is expected to go on for at least four hours. The children 'singing' this first important prize were Natalia Rodríguez and Francisco Moreno. All the tickets of this number were sold by official lottery offices in the city of Teruel.

The second fifth prize, 45353, came out of the drum just a few minutes later, at 9.53am, sung by the same children. This number was sold from offices in more than 30 provinces around the country, including Malaga, Torremolinos and Arroyo de la Miel.

Soon after the next two singers from Madrid's San Ildefonso school, Yesica Paola Valencia and Ainhoa Rosero, took to the stage, third fifth prize, 88979, was drawn. This prize money was also shared around the country, with 66,000 euros going to tickets sold in Malaga, Ronda, San Pedro de Alcántara and Fuengirola.

A large part of the fourth fifth prize, 92023, was sold in Girona and the fifth of the eight fifth prizes, 01568, was also spread around the country, the list of offices that sold the number being ten pages long, according to the official lottery company.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch live: Spain's massive Christmas lottery draw with the famous El Gordo jackpot prize gets under way
  2. 2 Popular winter wonderland Christmas park returns to Torremolinos
  3. 3 Town hall launches campaign to 'improve environmental quality of Benalmádena'
  4. 4 Malaga was the fifth most-popular province for foreigners moving to Spain last year, and this is where they came from
  5. 5 Iberia airline ground handling strike planned for Christmas holidays in Spain postponed
  6. 6 National Police in Ronda raise 10,000 euros for local cancer organisation
  7. 7 Late New Year's Eve metro service rolled out in Malaga for first time ever
  8. 8 Fifth prizes, the first of the big winners come out of the Christmas lottery drums

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad