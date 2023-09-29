Lots of cheese, fairs and concerts: What's on this weekend across Malaga province

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos Fair - until Sunday

Paco Candela, Funanbulista, Efecto Mariposa and Siempre Así headline the musical line-up for this year's Torremolinos fair. The concerts will be held in the Auditorio Municipal Príncipe de Asturias at midnight, with free admission. The main day of the fair, Friday 29 September, will start with the procession of the patron saint of Torremolinos San Miguel at 11am following a mass at 10am in San Miguel square. The children's day will be held on Sunday 1 October.

Royal Fair of Vélez-Málaga - until Sunday

Velez-Malaga is also celebrating its Real Feria de San Miguel this week. Abraham Mateo, María Peláe, Leire and Las Soles stand out in the line-up of musical performances.

Doña Francisquita at the Cervantes theatre - Friday and Saturday

Doña Francisquita opens the 35th lyrical season of the Cervantes Theatre in Malaga this weekend. María José Moreno and Ismael Jordi respectively play Francisquita and Fernando, the loving couple around whom the zarzuela revolves. The other roles are played by Mónica Redondo, Jesús Álvarez, Milagros Martín, Santos Ariño, Antonio Torres, Lucía Millán and Luis Pacetti. The performance will be on Friday at 8pm and on Sunday at 7pm. Ticket prices range from 28 to 120 euros.

VI Aircraft Day in Villanueva del Trabuco - this weekend

Around 50 aircraft, including drones, radio control, paragliders, microlights, light aircraft and helicopters will gather this weekend in Villanueva del Trabuco for the VI Jornada Aérea, which will take place at the Jupamo aerodrome. Up to 1,000 people are expected to attend. On Saturday, from 9am there will be an exhibition and helicopter rides for the public, an aerobatic display of a light aircraft and a radio control exhibition with war plane replicas.

On Saturday there will also be a talk for the public, while on Sunday, also in the morning, the last exhibitions will be held.

XIII Nights of La Bella Jarifa in Cártama - from Friday to Sunday

This weekend Cártama will be immersed in the magic of Andalusian history and culture with the celebration of its 13th annual Nights of the Bella Jarifa. This event, which will take place on 29 and 30 September and 1 October, will transform the central streets of Cártama pueblo into a journey back in time to the Andalusian era, inspired by one of the most iconic romances in Spanish literature; the love story of Abindarráez and the Bella Jarifa.

Piensa en Wilbur - Friday and Saturday

Piensa en Wilbur is a show full of acrobatics, humour and stunts, the hallmarks of Víctor Wilbur, who has become especially famous this summer for taking part in the Grand Prix programme . This show can be enjoyed this Friday and Saturday at La Cochera (at 7pm and 6pm respectively), in which the star will showcase his stunning ability. Tickets cost 16 euros.

Pepe Romero II Guitar Festival Malaga - from Thursday to Sunday

Puro Flamenco is the title of the recital to be given by Carlos Piñana this Thursday 28 September at the Teatro Echegaray (8pm) as part of the Pepe Romero II Guitar Festival Malaga programme. In addition, on Friday 29 September, there will be a performance by one of the most internationally renowned guitarists, Thibaut García, at the English Cemetery. Then on Saturday, the Patio de Banderas of Malaga town hall will host a free concert featuring the soprano Isabel Bayón and the guitarist Jesús Pineda. The programme will focus on music for soprano and guitar by women composers. later that afternoon, the English Cemetery will host a concert featuring the Orquesta de Plectro de Córdoba and the flamenco guitarist Paco Serrano, who will combine classical and flamenco in the show Plectroflamenco. And to round off, the closing concert of the festival will be given by guitarist Juan Habichuela Nieto on Sunday at the same venue. Tickets at mientrada.net

Concert agenda - this weekend

Group Los Cafres will perform this Friday in the Sala Trinchera, while on Saturday in the Benalmádena Municipal Auditorium there will be a tribute to La Oreja de Van Gogh, El Último de la Fila and Nino Bravo. On the same day Chris de Burgh will perform at the Marbella Arena as well as Ciro y los Persas at the Sala París 15 and Ciro y Rupatrupa at the Trinchera.

On Friday, the season kicks off at the Sala Unicaja de Conciertos María Cristina with a concert on Rafael Díaz by the Grupo Cosmos 21, in which, in addition to works by this renowned musician from Malaga, pieces by Manuel de Falla, Enrique Igoa, Jesús Villa, Francisco Vílchez and Francis Poulenc will be performed. From 7pm.

Artisan cheese fair in Teba - Saturday and Sunday

Cheese lovers will be in dairy heaven at the Teba artisan cheese fair, which returns this weekend. On Saturday the opening hours will be from 10am to 7pm and on Sunday from 10am to 6pm.

Tourist and Resident's Day in Cómpeta - Saturday

Cómpeta celebrates its multiculturalism this Saturday with the Tourist and Resident's Day. From 12 noon onwards, 25 varieties of food from 19 different countries will be on offer. All of them are prepared by the locals who want to showcase their cuisine. The tapas will be priced at one euro and five-euro vouchers will be sold, as this is a charity event.