A full programme of entertainment for Vélez-Málaga's fair The Real Feria de San Miguel gets under way on Tuesday 26 September with the day event taking place in the town centre and evening activities happening in the Rey del Prado fairground next to el Ingenio shopping centre

Vélez-Málaga’s Real Feria de San Miguel gets under way on Tuesday 26 September and runs until Sunday 1 October. The official opening is taking place on Plaza de Las Carmelitas at 9pm and is followed by a concert by ‘Las Soles’. For almost a week the town will be filled with music, food and a programme of entertainment for all ages.

The night fair is opening at 9pm on Wednesday 27 September on the fairground next to El Ingenio shopping centre, followed by the Miss and Mister Vélez-Málaga 2023 competition at 10pm. La Carpa is providing children's entertainment from 9pm to 11.30pm every evening.

This year the day fair is centred around Paseo de los Naranjos with stalls, bars and a stage where there will be live musical performances every day. San Francisco market is also being used as a venue with a bar and stage as well as children’s entertainment from 4pm to 8pm every day. More bars can be found on Plaza del Carmen, Paseo Andalucía and Plaza de Las Carmelitas.

The Feria de Día (day fair) begins at 1pm and ends at 8pm every day, at which point the entertainment moves to the Prado del Rey fairground next to El Ingenio, with music coming from Abraham Mateo on Thursday at 11pm. Tickets cost five euros and can be purchased as of Wednesday 27 September from: www.malagaentradas.es and from Thursday 28 at the Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar tourist information offices.

Friday 29 September will see a street parade, traditional verdiales music, concerts by local groups, and DJs. There will also be an exhibition of horse-drawn carriages, which will be held on the Mercadillo area in Calle Herreros.

Malaga singer Maria Peláe will be the main attraction on Friday night with a concert at Rey del Prado fairground at 11pm. Tickets cost five euros and can be purchased from the aforementioned outlets.

On Saturday 30, 'Lérica', the duo formed by Tony Mateo and Juan Carlos Arauzo, will be performing in the same place, this time for free.

The town hall has invited residents of Vélez-Málaga to “decorate” balconies and terraces and invited residents and visitors to “enjoy the fería”.

For a full programme see: Programa de San Miguel