Localised storms set to leave thundery showers in Malaga and on Costa del Sol ahead of the weekend

September began with a rainy start and everything points to the weather remaining unstable in this first half of this month. Forecasts of heavy rain and storms have put seven provinces in the east of the Spanish mainland on alert this Wednesday (13 September), according to state weather agency Aemet which forecasts particularly heavy showers in Catalonia.

Aemet has forecast the arrival of a new 'dana' (isolated depression at high levels) in the Andalucía region between Thursday and Friday which will continue to make its mark throughout the weekend, bringing showers to almost the entire area along with a drop in temperatures of up to 6C compared to those recorded in recent days.

This has been explained by the regional delegate for Aemet in Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla, Juan de Dios del Pino, who stressed that during the first part of the week (until Thursday) a «tongue» of cold air will arrive that will result in cloudiness and «possible showers in the provinces in the east of the region.

In Malaga, at the moment, Aemet has set the probability of having to open the umbrellas on Thursday at 75%, a percentage that rises to 95% on Friday. Showers are also expected over the weekend, although they are expected to ease off from midday on Saturday.

As local Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero warns, this situation is due to the unstable cold air in the upper layers and the very humid easterly wind. «A calima (Sahara dust cloud) will also feature on Thursday and Friday, with the highest concentration in the province of Almería», said the head of the SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (Storms and Lightning).

With regard to temperatures, the regional delegate for Aemet explained that «they will rise by a couple of degrees», with maximum temperatures of around 35C. Night-time temperatures will remain between 17 and 19 degrees in the Guadalquivir valley area, he pointed out. In Malaga city the thermometers will move between 22-23C minimum and 28-30 degrees maximum until Sunday.