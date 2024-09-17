Lidl bets on Malaga by snapping up around 250 million euros in purchases from local suppliers

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 12:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Lidl supermarket chain has increased its commitment to Malaga province products to reach around 250 million in purchases from suppliers. The German firm has increased its spending on Malaga's agri-food industry by 40%.

Not only that, but it has also become a platform for the internationalisation of Malaga products, as around 80 per cent of the products purchased in the province are exported to around thirty countries. Among these products, oils and pastries stand out.

The company explained that this positive trend is also reflected in the figures for the region. More than 26% of Lidl's national purchases from suppliers are made in Andalucía, where the German chain has increased its purchases by more than six per cent in the last year, marking more than 1.95 billion euros per year for the purchase of items from the region.

Amongst the purchases made by Lidl in Andalucía, those of fruit and vegetable products stand out: in the last financial year, 75% of the total corresponded to fruit and vegetables, such as tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, red fruits and citrus fruits, amongst others, which once again consolidates Lidl as the number one customer of the Andalusian market garden sector.

In addition, Lidl also offers a notable showcase of international expansion for Andalucía, exporting 84% of everything it buys in the region to its stores located in some 30 countries, which is equivalent to more than 1.64 billion euros, some 2% more than the previous year.

Fruit, vegetables and dairy products

All these figures, the company added, "respond to Lidl's firm support for producers in the area, which has led it to increase the presence of local products on its national and international shelves, adding almost 1,000 items from Andalucía", including products such as fruit and vegetables, oils, dairy products and cheeses, wines and meats, among others. The vast majority of them are sold on a continuous basis, while others are marketed according to the season.

In the last year, the German company has maintained its strategy of collaboration with more than 100 local suppliers, reaffirming its position as a benchmark in the marketing of local products and in the development of business for both small and consolidated companies.

Lidl has been present in Andalucía since 1994 and today has a team of some 3,400 employees, a network of more than 130 shops and three logistics centres: in Escúzar (Granada), Dos Hermanas (Seville) and Malaga.

As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations in Andalucía, and in its commitment to continue growing sustainably in the region, Lidl has allocated more than 20 million euros this year to the opening of five new stores in various provinces, four of which will be opened before the end of the year.