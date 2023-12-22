Late New Year's Eve metro service rolled out in Malaga for first time ever

Chus Heredia Malaga Friday, 22 December 2023, 10:21 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga will launch a New Year's Eve metro service for the first time in the public transport network's ten-year history.

The Junta's regional ministry of public works announced the system would operate from 1am on 1 January, taking advantage of the new city-centre Atarazanas and Guadalmedina stations.

The special New Year's Eve service will run for 22 hours without interruption. Trains will run every 20 minutes from 1am until 7.30am, at which point the usual service for a public holiday will start, with trains every nine and a half minutes until 9.30pm. From then until closing time, trains will run every 20 minutes.

Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and Christmas

On 24 and 31 December, the regular service will end at 9.30pm, when one train will depart from each station. On 25 December, the service will start at 7.30am, which is half an hour later than the usual timetable set for a public holiday. This takes into account the low number of users during these hours on public holidays and also meets the staff's needs wanting to spend Christmas at home.

Three Kings parade

Intervals between the trains will be cut down to five minutes and twenty seconds from 3.30pm to 10.30pm, and the rest of the day trains will run at the same intervals as on any other working day, but with the service extended until 1.30am.

The metro's customer service office will maintain its usual opening hours throughout the Christmas period, with the exception of 25 December and 1 and 6 January, when it will be open from 9am to 3pm.