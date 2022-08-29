Spain's La Vuelta cycle race in Malaga province: the routes and times for stages 12 and 13 and where traffic delays are likely One stage sets off from Salobreña (Granada) on Thursday, when the cyclists will travel down the N-340 to Malaga city and then make their way via Marbella to Estepona

Cycling fans in Andalucía will have the chance to see two stages of La Vuelta Ciclista a España on Thursday and Friday this week, as the competitors will be travelling through the provinces of Granada, Malaga and Cordoba.

On Thursday 1 September, when Stage 12 of the race takes place, the cyclists will ride from Salobreña (Granada) to Peñas Blancas-Estepona. Stage 13, from Ronda to Montilla (Cordoba) will take place on the following day, Friday 2nd.

12th Stage: SALOBREÑA - PEÑAS BLANCAS - ESTEPONA

Drivers leaving Malaga on the A-357 in the Campillos direction could experience difficulties between kilometres 66 and 48 because of the race on Thursday.

There could also be complications on the A-7 between Marbella and Estepona, between kilometres 175 and 158 in the Cadiz direction, as traffic jams are likely to build up.

The organisers say the flow of traffic could be affected in various municipalities, as follows:

- Malaga: between 1pm and 3pm.

- Cártama: between 2pm and 4pm.

- Marbella: between 3pm and 6pm.

- Estepona: between 4pm and 8pm.

The cyclists will be leaving Salobreña (Granada) along the N-340 to Malaga city, and then travelling via Cártama and Coín towards Marbella on the A-357/A-355. When they reach Marbella they will go on to Peñas Blancas-Estepona, which is the only mountainous part of this stage.

13th Stage: RONDA - MONTILLA

During this stage on Friday 2 September the competitors will depart from Ronda, travel as far as Sierra de Yeguas and then leave Malaga province and head for Montilla in Cordoba. Although the first part of the route is winding and hilly, the second part is practically flat.

Drivers will find that the whole of the A-367 will be affected, from the Ronda exit to the A-357, which the cyclists will ride along in the Campillos direction between kilometres 14 and 2. They will then take the A-354 from kilometres 20 to 5 towards Sierra de Yeguas. There could be occasional tailbacks for traffic in these areas.

On Thursday and Friday the DGT roads authority will issue reports of any problems on the roads online and on the radio while the race is in progress.