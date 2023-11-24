Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Knee replacements and hysterectomies - operations with the longest waiting lists in Malaga province

Heart bypass, valve surgery and cataracts are the fastest to get done in Andalucía, although the wait in the region is still at least 48 days

Iván Gelibter

Malaga

Friday, 24 November 2023, 16:43

In all of Andalucía, there was a queue of 192,000 people waiting for surgery in the public health service in June. This was 20,000 people longer than in December last year, according to latest data published by the national government for the region after more than a year with no information and with the regional government still refusing to publish its own up-to-date statistics.

There are big differences in waiting times in Andalucía depending on the medical condition that needs treating.

The average overall waiting time in Andalucía for an operation was 139 days, making it the third poorest performing region. However if it is a knee replacement being planned, the average wait in the region is just short of six months at 174 days.

Plastic surgery consultations take the longest - with over 400 days wait, followed by vascular surgery on 224

Operations for hysterectomies take the second longest time to happen, at 140 days in the region, although over a quarter of them take over six months.

Hip replacements, bunions, groin hernias and pilonidal cysts all take around 125 days before surgery.

Wait for a consultant

The wait for a first appointment to see a consultant in all Andalucía is not quite as long as for an operation, but still a high 50,000 are waiting with an average wait time of 121 days, only two days below the worst performing region, the Canaries. Plastic surgery consultations take the longest - with over 400 days of wait, followed by vascular surgery on 224 days and traumatology on 153 days.

