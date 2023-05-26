June is forecast to smash all-time hotel occupancy record for the month on the Costa del Sol Torremolinos is the location with the highest occupancy, with 92.6%, followed by Mijas (88.7%); Benalmádena (87.9%), Fuengirola (87.2%) and Nerja (85.38%)

The Costa del Sol is expected to continue its Easter momentum through to the summer with the high season set to start with record occupancy figures.

The hoteliers association of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) predicts that tourists will fill 85% of hotel beds in June, some 2% more than in the best year for tourism in the province in 2019. They also pointed out that bookings for June are four points above the figures for the same month in 2022.

"The forecasts for the summer season are optimistic, but the profitability of the establishments and the average gross revenue per guest staying must be carefully observed and monitored, which will determine the growth of the sector," the Aehcos executive committee said.

The association also added hat there is a difference in the destinations tourists were choosing to travel to. Torremolinos is the location with the highest hotel occupancy in June, with 92.6%, followed by Mijas (88.7%); Benalmádena (87.9%), Fuengirola (87.2%) and Nerja (85.38%).

In Malaga city, Aehcos forecasts suggest that the nights booked will fill almost 85% of hotels, while in the Axarquia area, the high season is expected to begin with 75.1% occupancy.

The predictions come after a strong May and even stronger April, thanks to Easter crowds, the long weekend at the start of the month and good weather.