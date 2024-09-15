Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

High-speed train and bus operators offer single ticket deal for Costa del Sol destinations
Transport

High-speed train and bus operators offer single ticket deal for Costa del Sol destinations

Transport companies Iryo and Avanza have sealed a deal to expand the service in Malaga province, in the absence of a railway connection along the whole length of the coast

SUR

Malafa

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 08:43

Take a high-speed train from Madrid, arrive into Malaga city and then get on a bus to Marbella. Or another town on the Costa del Sol. All with a single ticket and in the same purchase. That is what Iryo and Avanza, the two transport companies that have sealed a deal to expand connections in Malaga province, are proposing.

The two companies have reached an agreement to extend connections across Malaga province and will offer connected train and bus tickets to travel to different towns along the Costa del Sol. All in a single purchase for the user, which will facilitate travel.

It is an agreement that will especially benefit the towns on the Costa del Sol that are not served by the Cercanías local train line, which ends in Fuengirola in the absence of the long-awaited coastal train. Marbella, for example, will be one of the towns that benefits most from the proposal. In fact, the agreement will be officially presented this week in Marbella.

Valentín Alonso, managing director of Avanza, and Simone Gorini, CEO and manager of Iryo will give all the details of the agreement at the bus station in Marbella this week together with the town's mayor María Ángeles Muñoz. But not only Marbella, as Iryo-Conecta, the railway company's website, already offers routes to Estepona and Antequera.

