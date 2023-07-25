International people trafficking network with a branch in Malaga is busted The group charged around 9,000 euros for the trip, transfers and false documentation provided to them

Spain's National Police, together with European authorities, have smashed a people trafficking gang which was allegedly responsible for trafficking 5,000 people.

The victims travelled from Cuba to Serbia, as they were not required to obtain a visa at the border, and then moved to Greece, before finally flying to Spain.

The criminal network used a well-known messaging application to advertise its services, charging around 9,000 euros to the trafficked persons for the trip, transfers and providing false documentation.

During the investigation police arrested 62 people including 25 Cuban nationals for using false documentation and 37 who belonged to the criminal organisation.

Of the 37 arrested, 21 were in Spain - in Malaga, Tenerife, Madrid, Toledo, Ciudad Real, Alicante, Girona and Valencia - while eight were in Serbia and another eight in Greece.

Clandestine crossing with extreme risk

The criminal network moved the migrants from Cuba to Serbia, as Serbia did not require a visa until a month ago. Once there, part of the organisation arranged letters of invitation to validate their legal entry and provided them with accommodation near the North Macedonian border.

From the border, they began to travel in large groups to Greece. There were several routes to Greece: from North Macedonia to Greece and from there to Spain or from Serbia to Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia-Slovenia-Italy-Spain.

When using the Croatia-Slovenia-Italy route, they worked with other criminal organisations that helped them cross borders. Sometimes they made the transfer in vehicles but in most situations they did it on foot, walking for 13 hours in the dark, without food. In the group were minors, there were scams, robberies, and they even transferred women to other criminal groups to be sexually exploited, police said.

Trips for 9,000 euros

To recruit the Cuban nationals, the criminal network used a messaging application where they advertised how the transfer would take place and that they would charge them around 9,000 euros for the trip, the transfer and the false documentation provided or the stolen or lost ID cards.

Spain's National Police estimated that more than 5,000 Cuban citizens were trafficked, equating to an income of around 45 million euros for the gang.