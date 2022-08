International club reopens doors for autumn with full programme of activities Nerja's club will be open on several days a week and there's a full programme of activities and excursions for the autumn

The Club Internacional de Nerja will be opening its doors again following the summer break on Saturday 3 September at Calle San Juan 42. It will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11am to 2pm and every Monday evening from 7.30pm for the games and social night. There is a full programme of activities and excursions lined up for the autumn. For further information visit Facebook: Club Internacional de Nerja or visit the club.