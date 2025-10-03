Indian summer will see temperatures of 30C and above in these parts of Malaga and the Costa del Sol this weekend

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Friday, 3 October 2025, 12:10 Share

An Indian summer, also known in Spanish as a Veranillo de San Miguel or Veranillo de San Miguel, has arrived in Malaga province. This weather phenomenon is typical of the end of September and the beginning of October, when rather summer-like temperatures are recorded, instead of the usual lower autumn values. Maximum temperatures above 30C are expected this weekend. In addition, nocturnal minimum temperatures will be around 20C.

According to Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet), the sky will be mostly clear on Saturday, 4 October, with no risk of rain. Malaga city and Antequera can expect 30C, while Marbella, Ronda and Vélez-Málaga will be blessed with a slot drop of 1C to 29C. Temperatures could also reach 30-31C in some areas on Sunday.

It will be the perfect weekend to say goodbye to the beach. Director of the Aemet centre Jesús Riesco explained that the cause of these high temperatures all over the province is the arrival of a warm air mass. Variable winds are also expected over the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, the warm 'terral' wind will be replaced by the fresher easterly wind, especially on the Mediterranean coast and in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Above average temperatures

SUR's local weather expert José Luis Escudero confirmed the increase in maximum and minimum temperatures in Malaga province from this Friday onwards. He suggested the arrival of the warm 'terral' wind on the day of Saint Francis (Saturday), when the highest temperatures will be recorded in the Guadalhorce valley (up to 34C). Malaga city, on the other hand, will be visited by the 'terral' wind by districts, with maximum temperatures between 29C and 32C.

Although he confirmed that the 'terral' will be replaced by the easterly wind on Sunday, temperatures throughout the province are expected to continue being "above average". "For the moment, no precipitation is expected this coming weekend, nor the first few days of next week. The summer is not done yet," he said.