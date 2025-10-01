Indian summer forecast to bring maximum temperatures of 30C or more to Costa del Sol
This is where and when a warm air mass is expected to result in unusually high temperatures arriving in Malaga province this autumn
Malaga
Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 14:04
Malaga province welcomes the 'fifth' season of the year this weekend: the Indian summer, which is expected to bring unusually high temperatures on Saturday, 4 October. Although the whole province will experience maximum temperatures above 30C, the most intense heat will be felt in the Guadlhorce valley. Álora, for example, can expect 34C. In addition, nocturnal minimum temperatures will be around 20C.
However, this last stretch of summer will be for a very limited period of time, as temperatures both on Friday and Sunday will not be as high in most of the province, remaining around 26-27C. Once again, the upper Guadalhorce will record the highest values of around 30C on both days. "Temperatures will rise everywhere due to the entry of a warm air mass," said Spain's Aemet state meteorological agency director Jesús Riesco. The skies will remain lightly cloudy or clear and there is no risk of rain. It will therefore be the perfect day to say goodbye to the beach.
Possible 'terral' winds
Head of SUR's 'Tormentas y Rayos' blog José Luis Escudero said that Saturday might bring the warm 'terral' wind to Malaga province, although the colder easterly wind might replace it by the end of the day.
34C
is the maximum temperature expected in Álora this Saturday
The truth is that summer is finding it increasingly difficult to say goodbye to Malaga province. Year after year, the season extends practically until the month of November, recording higher average temperatures. In addition, there has been a shift in rainfall, which used to be more common at the end of the year. In recent years, more intense rainfall has been observed in March and April.
The fifth warmest September ever closed with an average of 25.1C
For a change, the average temperature this September has not set an all-time record.
According to meteorologist José Luis Escudero, the ninth month of this year, with an average of 25.1C, ranks fifth in the historical records (which began in 1943).
While this is not an extreme value, we cannot ignore the fact that there have only been four warmer Septembers in the past 82 years.
