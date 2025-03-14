Gang that robbed houses in broad daylight without leaving a trace dismantled in Malaga Three suspects have been sent to prison for their alleged involvement in 14 robberies in Malaga, Torremolinos, Mijas and Fuengirola

Raquel Merino Málaga Friday, 14 March 2025, 11:13

The National Police have dismantled a criminal gang in Malaga specialised in the burglary of homes using the method known as 'impressioning': a technique that leaves no trace on the locks. The three people arrested in the operation have been remanded in custody for their alleged participation in 14 robberies in Malaga city, Torremolinos, Mijas and Fuengirola.

The investigation began last September, following several robberies in the city of Malaga. Officers from the robbery unit of the provincial police station and the counterpart unit of the Fuengirola police station, in charge of the so-called 'operation Bresca/Zarbón', detected that there was a close similarity between these and other acts committed in Torremolinos, Fuengirola and Mijas. The criminal group used a highly specialised 'modus operandi that consists of making a copy of the key by inserting thin plates into the lock to engrave the markings of the original. "This method leaves no sign of forced entry."

In addition, according to a police statement, they always acted during the day, between 11am and 8pm, while the residents of the houses were out, and they were mainly looking for jewellery and money.

Those arrested as alleged members of the gang had an extensive background in property crime and adopted numerous security measures, such as frequently changing vehicles.

After two searches of the suspects' homes, the officers recovered various items of jewellery and money, and seized numerous lock-picking tools and items of clothing allegedly used in the robberies. The case is being heard by Malaga magistrate's court number 6.