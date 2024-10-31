Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Guadalhorce valley was particularly badly hit on Tuesday. Salvador Salas
How long will the rain and effects of the &#039;Dana&#039; continue to be felt in Malaga province?
Weather

How long will the rain and effects of the 'Dana' continue to be felt in Malaga province?

Although the rain is expected to less intense than in previous days, everything points to a wet All Saints' Day on Friday

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 07:54

Opciones para compartir

The isolated high level depression (Dana) that is affecting the province of Malaga and much of the south east of Spain this week is behaving erratically, so at the moment there is still no certainty as to what its next movements will be. Right now however, everything suggests that its effects will continue to be felt at least until Sunday... So it is very likely that the long 'puente' (bridge) weekend for All Saints' Day will be a wet one.

In fact, Friday (1 November) is the day on which the heaviest rainfall is expected in this second phase, although it will be a far cry from what happened in the early hours of Monday to Tuesday, when downpours of up to 150mm caused the Guadalhorce river to burst its banks as it passed through Álora, Pizarra and Cártama.

Therefore, for the moment, no new weather warnings have been activated, although the state weather agency Aemet forecasts rain at least until Sunday. From Monday onwards, it is expected to subside.

José Luis Escudero, an expert in Malaga meteorology, and head of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning), is monitoring the phenomenon. According to his forecast, the Dana will be located on Thursday on the 'nose' of Portugal; but on Friday it may descend again towards Cape San Vicente.

As a result, the province will once again be within its radius of action, which will cause showers, but not very heavy ones. Given the unpredictability of this type of phenomena, Escudero indicates said it will not be until Friday when there will be certainty as to its definitive position and its potential influence over the long weekend.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thousands protest in Spanish town demanding action amid Brexit uncertainty
  2. 2 All set for Maroween, one of the Costa del Sol's most terrifying nights
  3. 3 Police arrest individual for drug trafficking during raid on Fuengirola cannabis club
  4. 4 More than 70 Benalmádena businesses participate in Halloween initiative with scary discounts of between 15 and 50%
  5. 5 St George's church in Malaga opens its doors as unique wedding venue
  6. 6 Fuengirola offers temporary jobs to 50 people over 45 years of age
  7. 7 Construction of dementia day care centre in Benalmádena finally begins after 14-year delay
  8. 8 More women than ever turn out for Marbella Ironman 70.3
  9. 9 Ticket theft clouds San Pedro's high-profile Copa del Rey clash
  10. 10 Fuengirola offers free shuttle bus for people visiting municipal cemetery this week

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad