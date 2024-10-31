How long will the rain and effects of the 'Dana' continue to be felt in Malaga province?

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Thursday, 31 October 2024, 07:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The isolated high level depression (Dana) that is affecting the province of Malaga and much of the south east of Spain this week is behaving erratically, so at the moment there is still no certainty as to what its next movements will be. Right now however, everything suggests that its effects will continue to be felt at least until Sunday... So it is very likely that the long 'puente' (bridge) weekend for All Saints' Day will be a wet one.

In fact, Friday (1 November) is the day on which the heaviest rainfall is expected in this second phase, although it will be a far cry from what happened in the early hours of Monday to Tuesday, when downpours of up to 150mm caused the Guadalhorce river to burst its banks as it passed through Álora, Pizarra and Cártama.

Therefore, for the moment, no new weather warnings have been activated, although the state weather agency Aemet forecasts rain at least until Sunday. From Monday onwards, it is expected to subside.

José Luis Escudero, an expert in Malaga meteorology, and head of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning), is monitoring the phenomenon. According to his forecast, the Dana will be located on Thursday on the 'nose' of Portugal; but on Friday it may descend again towards Cape San Vicente.

As a result, the province will once again be within its radius of action, which will cause showers, but not very heavy ones. Given the unpredictability of this type of phenomena, Escudero indicates said it will not be until Friday when there will be certainty as to its definitive position and its potential influence over the long weekend.