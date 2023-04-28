Hot terral wind set to bring temperatures of 35C to parts of Malaga province this weekend The warm inland wind sweeping in from the northwest sparked record temperatures in Cordoba yesterday where it reached 38.8 degrees, a record for April

A hot terral wind is on its way to Malaga.

A hot terral wind will bring blistering heat to Malaga province this weekend and across Andalucia where temperatures could reach 35C degrees, or even higher

The warm inland wind sweeping in from the northwest sparked record temperatures in Cordoba on Thursday, 27 April where it reached 38.8 degrees at around 5pm, a record for April.

Malaga, meanwhile, remained an oasis at a comfortable 24.6 degrees, but Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has warned temperatures could soar this weekend as the province may be hit by the terral wind.

"In the usual areas where this wind enters, the maximum temperatures will range between 32 and 34.7 degrees. Temperatures will depend on if we have high clouds and strong gusts of wind, this last one is more likely from the early afternoon," meteorology expert José Luis Escudero said in his SUR blog Storms and Lightning.

Aemet forecast temperatures between a minimum of 20 and maximum of 32 degrees for the city on Saturday, 29 April. Wind gusts could reach 25 kilometres per hour.

In inland Guadalhorce valley municipalities such as Pizarra and Coín, 35 degrees are expected. "In Rincón de la Victoria, if these gusts of wind are met, there is also a probability of terral," added Escudero. While in the Ronda and Antequera areas the temperatures could drop slightly tomorrow.

There may be a slight reprieve on Sunday. Aemet forecast cloudy skies in Malaga city from midday, with minimums of 19 and maximums of 25 expected.

Across many areas of Spain this weekend temperatures could reach or even exceed 35C, with only the Cantabrian area and the Valencian coast being spared the heat.