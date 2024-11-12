Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Junta studies whether to suspend educational classes in Malaga province due to threat of heavy rain tomorrow
Weather

The Andalusian regional government's emergency coordination committee is already meeting to determine a possible increase in the pre-emergency alert level and which areas will be affected

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 16:26

The Junta de Andalucía's emergency coordination committee, which is led by the Minister of the Presidency and coordinated by the 112 service, is already meeting to decide on a possible raising of the existing pre-emergency alert (Level 0) tomorrow in Malaga province.

This meeting, which will have two parts, takes place against the threat of heavy rain, which has led to an amber level warning being issued by state weather agency Aemet, with a risk of an accumulated amount of more than 100mm in twelve hours (40mm in one hour), especially in parts of the province east of Malaga city and the Axarquia.

Among the issues being assessed is a possible suspension of classes in schools, colleges and universities, and whether this would be generalised or only in certain areas, as the level of risk is not the same for the whole of province.

It will also be determined whether it is necessary to send a mass ES-alert emergency warning message; and even possible evacuations of people from neighbourhoods and municipalities that are highly exposed to flooding due to the levels of the main rivers. All this is still under study, and will be determined on the basis of the information available.

The outcome of the deliberations is expected at around 6pm-7pm this evening and will be reported through the respective channels of the Junta de Andalucía and the media.

