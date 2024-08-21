Heat, thunderstorm and hail warnings in Andalucía: what is the weather forecast for Malaga and the Costa del Sol?

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 13:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The heat is going to continue to cause a bit of a stir this Wednesday in the middle of August. In several regions of Spain yellow alerts will be activated due to the risk of high temperatures, with maximums that could exceed 38C and even 40 degrees in areas of Andalucía and Extremadura.

However, in addition to this extreme heat, the forecast of the state weather agency (Aemet) also points to a yellow risk of locally strong storms and showers accompanied by hail in the north of the Andalucía region as well as in the eastern Iberian Peninsula and in the south of Castilla La Mancha.

As far as Andalucía is concerned, the heat, rain and storm warnings affect the provinces of Cordoba, Granada and Jaén. The warning for rain and storms will be active from 12 noon to 9pm in the Sierra de Pedroches, Morena and Condado; Cazorla and Beas de Segura (Jaén) as well as Guadix and Baza (Granada). Meanwhile, the warning for high temperatures (maximum of 38C) is yellow in the countryside of Cordoba, Morena and Condado-Jaén, the Guadalquivir valley of Jaén as well as the city and Montes de Jaén area of Jaén. Accumulated rainfall of 15mm in one hour is expected in different areas, as well as gusts of strong or very strong winds as a significant phenomenon.

Forecast for Malaga and Costa del Sol

What is the weather forecast for Malaga province and the Costa del Sol? Aemet has not yet activated any special warnings for the province of Malaga. For today, cloudy or clear skies are expected, with intervals of low cloud and morning mist on the coast, with fog not ruled out. Temperatures will remain unchanged, with the exception of inland highs, which will fall. Maximum temperatures will range between 33C in Velez-Malaga and 30 degrees in Malaga city. Minimum temperatures will range between 22C in Ronda and 25 degrees in Malaga city. On the other hand, light variable winds are also expected, increasing to light to moderate easterly winds.

National forecast

Stable weather is forecast for most of Spain, with slightly cloudy or clear skies. Temperatures will be high in the valleys of the Guadalquivir, Guadiana and Tagus rivers and areas of southern Galicia and the Canary Islands. As mentioned, locally heavy thunderstorms and showers accompanied by hail are expected in the eastern Iberian Peninsula and in the south of Castilla La Mancha and the north of Andalucía.

In the Canary Islands, "intervals of medium and high cloud are expected to end up crossing the west of the archipelago from east to west, without ruling out some showers and generally tending to light clouds. Weak haze could still persist in the Canary Islands and Melilla", according to the Aemet forecast.