Tens of thousands of people march through Malaga city centre in defence of public healthcare

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 10 November 2025, 10:00 Share

Thousands of people marched through the streets of Malaga city centre at the weekend to defend public healthcare and criticise the actions of any political party that prioritises the privatisation of services. According to the National Police, around 20,000 people walked under the slogan 'We defend public healthcare'. The demonstration, which took place in all Andalusian provinces, was organised by the Mareas Blancas platform.

In Malaga, the manifesto was read at Plaza de la Merced. Around 20 professional organisations, patient associations and trade unions supported the cause.

A variety of slogans could be seen during the demonstration: 'Health is not a business', 'More health professionals, less rubbish contracts' or 'Health is not to be sold, it is to be defended'. The organisers stated that the demonstration did not target any political party in particular and that it was a gesture of universal criticism against any government that might take away people's healthcare rights.

The manifesto denounced the "neoliberal policies that the Andalusian government has been applying". It highlighted that the regional government is "destroying the public sector and endangering the principles of dignified, universal and quality care" for economic benefits. Such agendas, the rally organisers said, are dehumanising and turning people "into mere merchandise".

The demonstration also addressed the cancer screening programme crisis in Andalucía. "More than 2,000 women have been abandoned by these policies," the manifesto read. It also criticised the economic strategies in the private sector, "where contracts are awarded on economic, not health criteria, to companies that cut back on technical staff, reduce quality controls and prioritise savings and profit over health and life".

Among the organisers was doctor and Marea Blanca member Ana Belén Espejo, who said that they had collected "more than 50,000 signatures" in defence of public healthcare back in September. With this action, they sought to "prevent referrals to private centres".

Spokesperson for Zona Norte Diego Romero said that Andalucía is going through a "very serious" healthcare crisis, marked by "daily deterioration". He specifically drew attention to rural areas, in many of which "there is no doctor on a daily basis", which forces sick people to travel.

Member of the Rincón por la Sanidad platform Juan Tomás Rodríguez denounced public healthcare cuts and highlighted that, if a person who is seriously ill is given an appointment in 20 days, they might die by the time they get to see a doctor.

The regional minister of health's invitation

The CCOO and the UGT trade unions agreed with the manifesto. Meanwhile, representatives of the left Josele Aguilar and Toni Valero denounced the "privatisation and cuts" that Andalusian healthcare has been undergoing. They directly blamed president of the regional government Juanma Moreno.

Regional minister of health Antonio Sanz said that, while he "always respects any demonstration", he hopes that the organisers will accept his invitation to a dialogue. According to him, progress is much more likely to be achieved through agreements and finding solutions together.