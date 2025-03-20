Second active measles outbreak in Malaga, the fourth in total in less than two months

Iván Gelibter Malaga Thursday, 20 March 2025, 16:43 Compartir

Malaga province continues being the epicentre of measles outbreaks. The regional health ministry in Andalucía is currently investigating a potential new outbreak, which will be the second active one at the moment and the fourth registered outbreak in a month and a half. There is no information about the profile, location and number of people affected at the moment. It is expected that the regional ministry will provide more information today.

The other active outbreak affects two adults. However, on Wednesday, the regional ministry confirmed a total of 11 cases in the province, without an epidemiological link between them. An investigation has been launched to detect the possible source of the cases and implement necessary control measures and study of contacts.

The first two measles outbreaks, with epicentres in a Costa del Sol nursery and a Mijas high school, are already under control. The former was first reported at the beginning of February. Almost all of the babies and young children that had contracted the disease were not vaccinated with the MMR vaccine (for mumps, measles and rubella), either by parental choice or because they have not reached the minimum age established in the vaccination schedule.

The two boys, both 13 years old, in the high school outbreak also didn't have the vaccine. However, Andalucía's regional health ministry has stated that, as of January 2025, almost all minors in the province of Malaga have the MMR vaccine

If this new outbreak is confirmed, the total number in just over a month would be four. Although there seems to be no relationship between them, they do have a common characteristic: those affected were not vaccinated and, in many cases, they were of foreign origin.

The Junta has begun to carry out the control measures established in the surveillance and alert protocol. Measles is a highly contagious disease and it is therefore essential to quickly establish a contact study to determine both the source of infection and the number of people the case might have infected. "Contact tracing will be carried out among all persons that might have been exposed to a suspected case during the contagious period (from four days before the onset of the rash to four days after, including the day of rash onset)," states the protocol. In addition, vaccination history will be investigated "as accurately as possible".

If the contact study identifies susceptible individuals who are unable or unwilling to receive the vaccine, they will be removed from the environment where the case was confirmed and put under quarantine until the end of the incubation period (up to 23 days after exposure). This step of the protocol is relevant in the present case, as the three affected individuals were not vaccinated. These contacts will be monitored for 23 days following their last interaction with a confirmed case.

As the protocol states, what significantly improves the likelihood of preventing the spread of the disease or mitigating the severity, is rapid vaccination (within 72 hours of exposure) of susceptible contacts. "Vaccination should always be offered to susceptible contacts to prevent measles transmission, especially when there is an outbreak, regardless of the time that has elapsed since exposure, to prevent measles," officials have said.