Second measles outbreak detected Both new cases are children under the age of 13 who were not vaccinated

A second measles outbreak, now at a high school in Mijas, has been detected after the initial outbreak reported in an unnamed nursery school last week.

According to the regional ministry of health, at least two cases have been confirmed, although the investigation is still ongoing, and there is currently no clear link to the first outbreak at the nursery.

Both new cases are children under the age of 13 who were not vaccinated.