Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
ABC
Second measles outbreak detected

Second measles outbreak detected

Both new cases are children under the age of 13 who were not vaccinated

Iván Gelibter

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 13:39

A second measles outbreak, now at a high school in Mijas, has been detected after the initial outbreak reported in an unnamed nursery school last week.

According to the regional ministry of health, at least two cases have been confirmed, although the investigation is still ongoing, and there is currently no clear link to the first outbreak at the nursery.

Both new cases are children under the age of 13 who were not vaccinated.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town bans tents and gazebos on beaches
  2. 2 Benalmádena announces project 'of great importance' to keep beaches in perfect condition
  3. 3 SUR in English print edition out on Thursday this week, ahead of Día de Andalucía
  4. 4 Spanish fashion giant chooses Costa del Sol town for Spring collection
  5. 5 This is the Harley Davidson designed on the Costa del Sol for a Spanish celebrity
  6. 6 Town hall begins comprehensive reform of two streets in La Cala de Mijas
  7. 7 New book details the history and importance of Costa del Sol river
  8. 8 Benalmádena boosts its physical exercise programme with new callisthenics area
  9. 9 The Malaga village that will be walking for charity this weekend
  10. 10 Fuengirola PP demands action from central government to repair lift at Los Boliches train station

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Second measles outbreak detected