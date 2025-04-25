Guide dogs aren't just for the visually impaired: they now help others

Andalucía's regional government (the Junta) has figuratively renamed guide dogs, replacing the word 'guide' with 'assistance', as part of a new decree that reviews the status of these dogs, the service of which will extend to other communities, beyond people with visual impairment. With the new regulation, which was published in the official BOJA gazette of the Junta on 16 April, assistance dogs will also accompany individuals with different degrees of functional and intellectual diversity.

In addition, the Junta has reviewed the distinctive adoption card, the responsibilities of training centres and the register of assistance dogs in the region. The name change is, of course, not official, but the extension of the various ways in which these dogs can support diverse people widens the concept, at least semantically.

The new decree develops some aspects of Law 11/2021 from 28 December, which expanded "the personal scope of application of guide dogs, increasing the number and variety of people with disabilities or illnesses that can benefit from the help" of assistance dogs. It is promoted by the regional ministry of social inclusion, youth, families and equality.

Recognition of assistance dogs

The procedure for the recognition of the status of assistance dog will be initiated at the request of the user or their legal representative in the event that the interested party is a minor. The responsible institution will be the provincial authority. Applicants must accredit that they have a recognised degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%. The dog must also have been trained for the specific situation and needs of the user with whom it is to form the "bonding unit", which will be accredited with a certificate from the training centre.

There are further requirements: the dog must be identified and registered in the pet registry; it must comply with the health and hygiene conditions set out in Law 11/2021; and it must have a civil liability insurance policy for damages. The instructor of the procedure will check the data on disability and residence ex officio.

If the application submitted does not meet the requirements, it shall be required to be corrected within ten days.

The examiner will examine the file and submit the proposal for consideration. The maximum period for issuing and notifying the decision will be three months. In the case that there is no decision, it will be understood as rejected. If it is approved, it will entail the registration in the Andalusian register of assistance dogs. A badge with indefinite validity will be issued for the owner and the dog.

According to the new decree, dogs will be identified by means of an official tag visibly attached to their harness or collar. The front side of the badge will be engraved with the corresponding graphics and the reverse side will bear the registration label.

Dog and user photograph

Users will have to prove to the unit the bonding with the animal by means of an identity card containing their personal details and those of the assistance dog, including "a photograph of the dog with the user". Therefore, the electronic card will be personalised.

The training centres must be registered in the Andalusian livestock register and have qualified professionals. These entities must issue a certificate for every trained dog for the type of assistance it will be able to provide.

Finally, a register of assistance dogs in Andalucía will be created, containing two sections: one for the registration of linking units and the other for the registration of training centres. Resolutions of suspension or loss of assistance dog status will be recorded. Users or their legal representatives will be obliged to report changes.

The decree will enter into force around the middle of June.