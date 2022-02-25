Guaro residents will welcome Andalucía Day with their rescheduled New Year's Eve party The celebration, which was cancelled at Christmas due to the pandemic, will take place in the Plaza de la Constitución on Sunday 27 February

Now that the coronavirus infection rate has begun to decline once again, the residents of Guaro will have the opportunity to enjoy its New Year’s Eve party with a rescheduled event that will take place in the Plaza de la Constitución on Sunday 27 February.

The open-air bash was cancelled in December due to the restrictions enforced to combat the virus, but now the town hall has given the go-ahead to the event, which will coincide with the Andalucía Day celebrations on 28 February.

The party, which has been arranged so that residents can take advantage of the fact that Monday is a public holiday, will start at 2.30pm with a lunch offered at the token price of two euros. All proceeds from the lunch, prepared by the La Cruz de Piedra restaurant, will be donated to the restoration of the Virgen de la Inmaculada, the town’s patron.

This will be followed by an afternoon of live music in a marquee which will be erected in the square. Attendees will be able to see in Andalucía Day with the traditional eating of the twelve grapes at midnight, and then enjoy live music and DJs until 3am.