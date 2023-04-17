Worker seriously injured after fall from fourth floor of building site

Sections
A 44-year-old worker has been seriously injured after he fell from the fourth floor of a construction site in Alhaurín el Grande, in Malaga, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.
The accident happened at approximately 8.30am this Monday morning, 17 April, at a building site on Calle Isaac Albéniz street, and the 061 health services, Guardia Civil and Local Police were alerted.
Once at the scene, paramedics found the 44-year-old worker in a serious condition and he was rushed by air ambulance to a Malaga hospital.
The health and safety inspectorate has been informed about the work-related accident.
