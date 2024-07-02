Police free woman held against her will by partner in Guadalhorce valley town

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 12:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Police have freed a woman after she was allegedly abused and held against her will by her partner in Alhaurín de la Torre, in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley.

Neighbours alerted the Guardia Civil after they could hear a woman's screams coming from the house in the Peralta housing estate about 6.30am on Sunday 30 June.

When officers arrived at the scene, they could also hear the woman crying out for help. The male suspect - who has been arrested - allegedly refused to open the door and had barricaded himself in the house without allowing the woman to leave. Officers then broke down the door and restrained the foreign individual, aged 30, and released the victim.

What to do if you are a victim of domestic violence in Spain

The 016 telephone number for victims of domestic violence across Spain is active 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is anonymous. People can also use the 016-online@igualdad.gob.es email or the WhatsApp channel via the number 600 000 016. It is an anonymous, confidential and free resource, available in 53 languages and accessible to people with disabilities.

In situations of possible abuse, you can also phone 112 or the emergency numbers of the National Police (091) and the Civil Guard (062). If it is not possible to make a phone call, you can contact police officers through the Alertcops application, from which an alert signal will be sent to the police with geolocation information.