Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police free woman held against her will by partner in Guadalhorce valley town
112 incident

Police free woman held against her will by partner in Guadalhorce valley town

Officers needed to break down the door to the home after hearing the woman pleading for help. A 30-year-old foreign man was arrested

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 12:34

Opciones para compartir

Police have freed a woman after she was allegedly abused and held against her will by her partner in Alhaurín de la Torre, in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley.

Neighbours alerted the Guardia Civil after they could hear a woman's screams coming from the house in the Peralta housing estate about 6.30am on Sunday 30 June.

When officers arrived at the scene, they could also hear the woman crying out for help. The male suspect - who has been arrested - allegedly refused to open the door and had barricaded himself in the house without allowing the woman to leave. Officers then broke down the door and restrained the foreign individual, aged 30, and released the victim.

What to do if you are a victim of domestic violence in Spain

The 016 telephone number for victims of domestic violence across Spain is active 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is anonymous. People can also use the 016-online@igualdad.gob.es email or the WhatsApp channel via the number 600 000 016. It is an anonymous, confidential and free resource, available in 53 languages and accessible to people with disabilities.

In situations of possible abuse, you can also phone 112 or the emergency numbers of the National Police (091) and the Civil Guard (062). If it is not possible to make a phone call, you can contact police officers through the Alertcops application, from which an alert signal will be sent to the police with geolocation information.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town hall halts plans to install controversial mobile phone mast
  2. 2 Costa del Sol's American community gets set for 'Stars and Stripes' Independence Day party
  3. 3 Two Malaga CF promotion heroes announce their departure from the club
  4. 4 Spain's historic footballing victory over England
  5. 5 Malaga town announces new mayor following sudden death of predecessor
  6. 6 Sergio Pellicer to stay on as Malaga CF head coach for another two years
  7. 7 Injury denies Spain's Alejandro Davidovich his shot at Wimbledon glory
  8. 8 Malaga CF promotion heroes to get just a three-week break before start of pre-season training
  9. 9 Marbella FC still searching for a suitable home for next season
  10. 10 King's nephew shines in Antequera handball tournament

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad