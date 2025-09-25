Vulture injured after hitting the roof at petrol station in inland Malaga town

The sun was beginning to set in the province of Malaga when an unusual sight startled several residents of the town of Ardales. On the afternoon of Tuesday 23 September, a vulture, most likely from the colony on the Mesa de Ardales, had a flying accident in an urban area, specifically at the petrol station on Carretera de los Pantanos. According to a warden who arrived at the scene, the bird hit the roof of the petrol station when it was flying over the area. However, after the impact, it tried to fly away several times, but without success. Finally, after several unsuccessful attempts, it remained on the ground, unable to raise its head and showing clear signs of exhaustion and vulnerability.

Several hunters who had witnessed the incident alerted the gamekeeper of the Ardales game preserve, who went to the scene of the incident. After checking its condition, the gamekeeper proceeded to secure the vulture in an improvised space, ensuring that it could neither escape nor injure itself while waiting. The use of several beer crates helped to mark out the area and made it easier to keep the animal under control, which was still frightened and confused by the blow it had received. In addition, water was provided, which, according to witnesses, the bird of prey drank insistently, highlighting its extreme tiredness and the urgent need for hydration.

Notice to CREA

In parallel to these actions to try to calm the vulture, the warden contacted the centre for the recovery of endangered species (CREA), the organisation in charge of the collection and veterinary care of wildlife. Although at first it seemed that the collection would take place on Wednesday, the personnel actually arrived in the area just a few hours after the warden issued the alert. While the transfer took place, the animal remained under his care.

Finally, CREA took charge of the bird, which was transferred to its facilities for recovery and treatment. Everything suggests that, despite the accident, the vulture was in good physical condition and that its main problem was the exhaustion caused by the blow and the failed attempts to take flight again. The outcome of this event gives hope that the bird will soon be able to return to its natural habitat, once its full recovery is confirmed.