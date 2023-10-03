Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hospital Materno Infantil de Granada. File image.
Two-year-old Alhaurín boy injured after plunging from a height of six metres in a Jaén church
112 incident

The child and his family were visiting the abbey in Alcalá la Real and he apparently fell through one of the small openings in the choir balustrade

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 10:33

A two-year-old boy from Alhaurín el Grande in Malaga province was injured on Sunday while visiting the main abbey church of Alcalá la Real in Jaén with his family. The child fell through one of the small openings in the choir balustrade, from a height of between six and seven metres, for reasons that are being investigated.

Sources at the Materno Infantil Hospital in Granada, where the little boy was taken, have confirmed that, despite the seriousness of the fall, the child has no internal injuries or fractures, just a small head wound and is receiving analgesic treatment. In fact, he has already been able to leave the intensive care unit and is now on a ward.

Investigation opened

The Alcalá la Real councillor for heritage, José Moyano, told the media that the child fell onto the structure that houses all the audiovisual material and it cushioned his fall to the ground at the Mayor Abacial church located within the Fortaleza de la Mota historical site.

Moyano pointed out that an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fall but, apparently, the child "slipped between two balustrades".

"In more than 30 years since the church was restored and opened for visitors, no other similar events have happened here," said the councillor, who added that the investigation will reveal whether or not further measures should be taken.

"Although it was an isolated incident, it always makes us think of what measures that can be taken to improve safety", said the councillor.

