Disorientated climbers rescued under cover of darkness in El Chorro area of Malaga province

Two young Irish climbers, 22 and 26, were rescued in the El Chorro area in Álora (Malaga province) on Tuesday night. The two had been climbing in the well-known spot but became trapped in the Placas del Olimpo area, with no possibility of descending.

The Guardia Civil's mountain rescue team, based locally, received a call about the climbers around 9pm saying the young foreigners said that they were not injured, but reported being disorientated in the dark.

When the emergency services team found the hikers, the pair were suffering from exhaustion. They were secured with ropes and lowered down the rock face. The rescue was completed at around 12.30am.