Two police officers injured in hit-and-run attempt in inland Malaga town

Two Guardia Civil officers have been injured by a suspect who tried to run them over with his car during an arrest operation in Coín. The incident occurred at midday on Wednesday 19 February, when the individual, for whom the police had a warrant for his alleged involvement in property crimes, attempted to flee the scene.

Both officers suffered minor injuries: one as a result of the attempted hit-and-run, while the other was hurt by the perpetrator who put up strong resistance to arrest. The Guardia Civil also detained the other passenger in the car.

This is not the only incident that has resulted in officers being injured on duty. Just one day before the attack on Wednesday, another Guardia Civil officer was seriously injured after allegedly being run over in a police operation that the force had deployed in Manilva.

According to sources, the driver allegedly ran over the officer twice. The objective of the operation was to arrest the individual in the passenger seat of the car.

A second officer also suffered minor injuries and has been, since then, released from the hospital. Both the driver and the passenger were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning as alleged perpetrators of attempted murder and injury, in addition to the warrant that had been issued for the latter.

JUCIL and AUGC, two Guardia Civil unions, denounced the incident, which involved suspects linked to drug-trafficking on the Costa del Sol. They also denounced the lack of material and human resources of the troops in the fight against organised crime, demanding the recognition of the risk under which officers work.

Another case can be added to this series of hit-and-run crimes. In the early hours of Monday morning 16 February, another suspect reportedly tried to run over Guardia Civil officers who were on a patrol in Mijas, near Calahonda. The incident led to an intense chase, which also required the involvement of the National Police.

According to sources, the driver tried to ram a patrol car twice during his escape. He was captured at the TechPark, after a Guardia Civil vehicle intercepted him.

The suspect allegedly got out of the car with a knife in hand with the intention of assaulting the officers. The police officers were forced to open fire aiming towards his lower body to reduce him, shooting the suspect in the leg. The shot, with a clear entry and exit wound, did not affect his vital organs.

One of the officers was also forced to use a taser weapon due to the resistance the suspect continued to put up in order to escape.

After receiving hospital treatment, the offender was handed over to the Mijas Guardia Civil and, from there, to the judicial authorities. An order to remand him in prison was issued.