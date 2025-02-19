Guardia Civil officer seriously injured after being run over twice during hit-and-run incident on Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 18:42 Compartir

A police officer suffered serious injuries late on Tuesday night during a Guardia Civil police operation in Manilva on the Costa de Sol. The policeman was allegedly run over by a vehicle which had been stopped. According to the sources consulted, the driver reversed and ran over the officer a second time, after which he fled the scene. The police officer suffered serious injuries - although there are no fears for his life.

Guardia Civil sources said that a second officer was also injured, albeit slightly. Apparently, the incident happened when the officers were going to arrest an individual who had a warrant out for his arrest. He was allegedly sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

When the police patrol intercepted the car, the driver reacted by ramming the two Guardia Civil officers. He allegedly ran over one of them a second time after reversing the vehicle. He then fled, which led to a chase.

Both the driver and the co-driver were arrested early this Wednesday morning as alleged perpetrators of attempted murder. The person in the passenger seat also face charges due to the warrant for his arrest, sources close to the case have indicated.

The two injured officers had to be transferred to hospital. One of them has been discharged, as the injuries were minor. In the case of his partner, who is a commander, he remains admitted with a serious prognosis, according to police sources. Apparently, he has suffered a broken hip and the doctors are continuing with tests to find out if he has any other injuries.

The Jucil and AUGC trade unions for police officers have deplored the incident and suggest that the suspects are linked to drug trafficking on the Costa del Sol. They are calling for the reinforcement of the number of officers and appealing for the Ministry of the Interior to recognise the risks posed to on-duty officers.