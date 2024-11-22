Two arrested for gagging and tying up victims to rob a house in Guadalhorce valley town

SUR Malaga Friday, 22 November 2024, 11:54

The Guardia Civil, as part of Operation Novus, have arrested two burglars for carrying out a robbery in a property in Alhaurín de la Torre in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley, during which they gagged and tied the hands and feet of the victims.

The investigation began when the officers responded to a tip-off about a burglary that was being committed inside a house, having been alerted by neighbours who heard cries for help from the residents of the property.

The Guardia Civil immediately went to the house, observing the assailants fleeing the area at high speed without being able to intercept them. The assailants wore hoods, gloves and balaclavas to conceal their identity, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

The officers helped the victims, who had numerous injuries and who were bound hand and foot, and they told them that they had been assaulted and threatened with firearms, and that numerous valuables and cash had been taken from the house.

After efforts were made to identify the perpetrators, they were located in Granada province, and two people were arrested for the crime of robbery with violence. The detainees were handed over to the courts in Granada, who ordered the two to be remanded in custody.