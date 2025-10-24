Top archers head to Cártama for Andalusian and provincial archery league

Tony Bryant Friday, 24 October 2025, 13:49 Share

The municipality of Cártama will host the Andalusian and provincial indoor archery league, as well as the provincial archery championship, which take place at the town’s sports facilities over several weekends. The league will be held on 26 October, 9 November and 23 November, while the provincial championship will take place on Sunday 23 November.

The first round will be held at the Paco Vargas El Lata multipurpose space in El Sexmo on Sunday 26 October. The competition begins at 9.15am and around a hundred participants are expected to take part.

“Cártama is once again hosting this sporting event, which every year brings together the best archers in the province,” said sports councillor Juan Antonio Vargas. “This league also represents a great opportunity to promote archery, a sport that combines precision, concentration and discipline,” he added.

The event is organised by CD Arco Club Malaka and the Malaga delegation of the Andalusian archery federation, with the collaboration of Cártama town hall.

The Andalusian and provincial indoor archery league organises archery competitions within the region of Andalucía, and its individual provinces. These leagues are governed by the andalusian archery federation (Federación Andaluza de Tiro con Arco).