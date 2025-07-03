Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

CNP
Crime

Three people arrested and marijuana plantation dismantled in Guadalhorce valley town

More than 300 established plants were seized when police officers raided the premises

Europa Press

Malaga

Thursday, 3 July 2025, 20:11

Spain's National Police force has dismantled a marijuana plantation inside a property in Coín in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley, seizing 320 cannabis sativa plants in an advanced state of growth. Three people have also been arrested for their alleged involvement in crimes against public health and electricity fraud.

According to a statement from the police, the incessant noise 24 hours a day from the machinery used in this type of cultivation, especially in relation to air conditioning units, and also the strong smell emanating from the property, located in the centre of Coín, came to the attention of investigators from the National Police station in Fuengirola.

Officers gathered evidence to request the relevant judicial authorisation to enter and search the house, which contained ventilation circuits, humidifiers, filters, high-voltage lamps and irrigation systems, allowing the cultivation to be kept in optimal conditions.

According to the investigation, a fraudulent connection to the public electricity network that supplied energy to the plantation without being registered on the meter of the house was also discovered.

At the same time, National Police officers have identified three people who are allegedly related to the plantation, who were arrested for their alleged involvement. As a result of the search, the officers seized 320 cannabis plants and the logistics of the cultivation system, precision scales and packaging material.

