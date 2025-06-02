Alhaurín de la Torre mediates to move shooting club out of town

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Monday, 2 June 2025, 17:35 Compartir

The solution to the conflict between a group of residents of Pinos de Alhaurín and the Jarapalo shooting club may be to move the latter outside the municipality. The conversation is being held between the owners, the regional government of Andalucía (the Junta) and Alhaurín de la Torre town hall. In the meantime, the Junta has initiated a sanctioning process for excessive noise caused by the club's activity.

The mayor of Alhaurín de la Torre, Joaquín Villanova, said that he has chosen to mediate "in the conflict of interests", convinced that a lack of agreement could lead to a legal battle, which "will benefit nobody". The numerous complaints from residents of the area directly surrounding the shooting range have led to the opening of sanctioning proceedings for noise pollution.

With a document dated 24 January 2025, the Junta's environmental protection service ruled in favour of "the suspension or closure of the activity as an interim measure" . However, the club's activity continues after an initial temporary closure of shooting range 1, which is the one closest to the residential area.

Allegations

Head of the club Francisco Javier Moreno Aragón confirmed that appeals have also been lodged by the Club de Tiro Jarapalo and that the current moment is a consequence of the application of the timescales that regulate this type of administrative act. "We are in the phase of submitting objections and the Junta is following the corresponding deadlines," he said.

Regarding a possible move outside Alhaurín de la Torre, he said that they would be open to this solution, as long as it is beneficial and, for example, the 18-hectare property is purchased. The alternative, if the relocation does not go ahead, will be legal action against the Junta.

Lawsuit

The possibility of going to court against the Andalusian government is also being considered by the residents of the area, but for the contrary reason, as what they are demanding is a speedy closure.

The residential platform, which has already held meetings to discuss the relocation with the town hall and the Junta, demands that immediate measures are taken to prevent the "desperate noise" from continuing. They stated that shooting competitions still take place almost every weekend.

The delegation of the Andalusian government in Malaga has only confirmed that there is an open dialogue, without providing further details.

Measurements

The claim that the shooting at the Jarapalo club is a nuisance for the residents that occupy the nearest houses is supported by at least half a dozen measurements, carried out by the affected residents themselves, as well as by the town hall and the Junta. These studies indicate that the noise pollution in the area is "totally incompatible" with a residential area and, furthermore, indicate that soundproofing is "unfeasible", as the shooting must take place outdoors, making noise mitigation impossible.

Residents speak of sustained 75, 80, 85 decibels and peaks of 90 and 100 - almost double the legal limit.

In response to these complaints, the company that operates the shooting range has warned that a closure would have direct consequences for the three full-time workers and the 20 or so who are called in on the busiest days. In addition, the club states that, over the course of the year, all five shooting ranges are only open simultaneously on about 25 days, casting doubt on the extent of the reported disturbance.