Contract awarded for new 2.7-million-euro fire station in Guadalhorce valley

Having infrastructures with the capacity to cover emergencies in the area is a long-standing need that the town councils of some municipalities in the Guadalhorce valley, Guadalteba and Sierra de las Nieves have been demanding for decades.

While last April the tender for the new fire station in Álora-Pizarra was made public, a meeting on Thursday brought more realism to the future infrastructure, which will also serve other towns, such as Ardales, Carratraca, Alozaina, Casarabonela and Tolox. The provincial fire brigade (CPB) project was announced two years ago, however, it has not been until now that the president of the provincial authority of Malaga, Francisco Salado, has announced that the company Chirivo Construcciones SL is the successful bidder for 2.7 million euros.

Salado explained that the foundations of the new station will be built on a 6,200-square-metre plot located in the village of Zalea in Pizarra, next to the A-357, the backbone of the Guadalhorce region. In total, it will occupy an area of 4,566 square metres at the highest part of the land, from where it will be able to provide firefighting, rescue and salvage services. In this regard, Salado pointed out that the new fire station will also have specific facilities for the future group of CPB mountain rescue specialists.

The infrastructure has a construction period of 18 months and will have a total built surface area of 1,340 square metres, comprising a building made up of several parallel areas, which will delimit a front courtyard that will serve as a transit area between the offices and a single-storey garage where the different vehicles will be located: it's design will also provide natural lighting inside the building, according to the project drawn up by the provincial authority's architecture and planning and territorial information service.

Fourteen-metre-high drill tower

The new plan also includes the construction of a 14-metre-high drill tower, as well as an adjacent construction intended for other operations, including the CPB, which will also have its own living room, storage room, garage and bedrooms.

The facility will include an area for storing firefighting apparatus, garages for fire engines, offices, living and rest rooms, changing rooms and lockers, and a meeting room and management office. The building will have a single pedestrian access, which will serve as an entrance for staff and for the general public via Avenida Virgen de Fátima, from which access and exit for private vehicles and lorries will also be established, according to the provincial authority.

Salado highlighted the Diputación's commitment to improving the infrastructure of new fire stations in the province and recalled that at the same time work is nearing completion on the new Antequera fire station (with an investment of 2.4 million euros), and that work will soon begin on the new Rincón de la Victoria fire station, awarded at 4.3 million euros, which will also house the emergency headquarters and the CPB headquarters.