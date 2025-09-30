Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Start of work on the municipal outdoor swimming pool. SUR
Long-awaited new public swimming pool starts to take shape in Guadalhorce valley town

Work is finally under way on this 'historic project', which the town hall hopes to have operational next summer

Julio J. Portabales

Julio J. Portabales

Alhaurín el Grande

Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 17:39

The first steps in the construction of the new public swimming pool in Alhaurín el Grande were taken in this last week of September. The long-awaited facility, which has been one of the great demands of the local community, is expected to open by next summer.

The administrative road so far has been long and complicated. In November 2024, the town hall launched the tender for the construction of the pool in the municipal sports complex, located on the Cártama road, after the removal of the petanque courts.

The contract was awarded in December. Certain complications in the administrative management caused a delay. However, the town hall has finally announced the start of the work on this "historic project", worth 500,000 euros. The construction should last six months. According to mayor Anthony Bermúdez, this facility will mark a turning point for the municipality's sports infrastructure.

Characteristics

During the official presentation of the project, the size of the municipal swimming pool was revealed: 281 square metres and a maximum depth of 1.70 metres. In addition, the town hall has planned to install green and recreational spaces in the area connected to the pool.

