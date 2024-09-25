Junta imposes strict measures to ensure massive adventure sports complex doesn't harm Malaga town's water resource

Julio J. Portabales Coín Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 16:59 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Transcendence, the name given to the sports and tourism megaproject proposed for the Llanos de Matagallar near the Guadalhorce valley town of Coín, has taken a new step along its path to becoming a reality following the issuing of the scoping document by the Junta de Andalucía. This report, which defines the environmental requirements to be met by the project, places special emphasis on the protection of Coín's aquifer, a crucial, underground water resource for the area.

The document notes that the project to build this sports complex sits above the Sierra Blanca body of rock that holds a lot of groundwater and which is currently in 'good status', as recorded in the original plans. However, the Junta stresses the need not to increase any pressure on this aquifer in order to preserve its good ecological status and ensure its long-term sustainability.

In addition, it states that the project should really limit how much it seals off the surface soil to allow for the groundwater to be refilled naturally through land drainage and soil seepage, with clear recommendations on the areas that should be kept permeable. As such, it is recommended that at least 20% of pavements, 50% of boulevards and 35% of squares and green areas should be permeable, which would allow rainwater to filter into the ground, thereby safely reaching the aquifer and helping to maintain local water levels.

The document also highlights that, although the Transcendence project plans to use its own well for water supplies used on site, the information provided so far is not sufficient to guarantee that that will happen. The Junta has requested more details regarding estimated water consumption, both during construction and once the complex is in operation, to ensure that local water resources are not compromised. On top of these demands, the use of recycled and rainwater will also have to be managed under authorisation, ensuring an efficient use of the resource.

This report comes at a time of local controversy over the possible impact on the Coín aquifer. The local residents' platform La Mesa del Agua ('the water table'), created as a result of this project being proposed, has been against it since the details of the development first became known, warning of the risk it could pose to the aquifer, especially in the context of increasing drought conditions. In contrast, Coín's mayor Fernando Santos, representing the local council, has refused to talk about this issue, at least for the time being.

Bear in mind that, in response to the concerns raised, the Ardid Martínez Bordiú family, who are behind the Transcendence project, submitted a hydrological report that stated the aquifer would not be compromised even in the most unfavourable scenarios until 2050. However, the Junta's scoping document insists on the need for rigorous control of water consumption and resource management given the potential impact of this complex, which is expected to attract 185,000 visitors annually.

With the scoping document now issued, the developers of Transcendence must submit a strategic environmental study that complies with all the conditions imposed by the regional government in this document. Only after its evaluation and approval will the project be able to move forward. Meanwhile, the debate over the impact on water resources continues to divide the community of Coín between those in favour of economic development and those who fear for the future of their aquifer.