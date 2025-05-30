Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Karaoke winner Christine Charlton. SUR
Community spirit

The Andalucía Performing Arts Society hosts two events in lead up to 21st anniversary

The first was a karaoke competition held in Alhaurín el Grande, an event it hopes will become an annual activity

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Friday, 30 May 2025, 11:59

The Andalucía Performing Arts Society (Tapas), which is marking its 21st anniversary this year, presented two fundraising events last week.

The first was a karaoke competition held in Alhaurín el Grande, an event it hopes will become an annual activity; while the choir offered its services at a fashion show event held in aid of animal charity Arca Noah.

Organiser Betty Ross said, "It was a stylish and joy-filled event celebrating fashion, sustainability and community spirit. A heartfelt thanks to all who joined us."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Armed man arrested after incident in popular Costa del Sol square
  2. 2 Watch as SUR in English hosts the 2025 Top International Business Guide and Awards ceremony on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps
  5. 5 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  6. 6 Lifeguard service in eastern Costa del Sol town to begin on 1 June
  7. 7 These are the winners of the SUR in English Top International Business Guide Awards 2025
  8. 8 Marbella foundation launches pioneering healthcare mission in Sierra Leone
  9. 9 Mijas town hall celebrates 40 years of help and support for the foreign community
  10. 10 Fuengirola organises awareness event to help stamp out smoking

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The Andalucía Performing Arts Society hosts two events in lead up to 21st anniversary

The Andalucía Performing Arts Society hosts two events in lead up to 21st anniversary