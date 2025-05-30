The Andalucía Performing Arts Society hosts two events in lead up to 21st anniversary

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 30 May 2025, 11:59 Compartir

The Andalucía Performing Arts Society (Tapas), which is marking its 21st anniversary this year, presented two fundraising events last week.

The first was a karaoke competition held in Alhaurín el Grande, an event it hopes will become an annual activity; while the choir offered its services at a fashion show event held in aid of animal charity Arca Noah.

Organiser Betty Ross said, "It was a stylish and joy-filled event celebrating fashion, sustainability and community spirit. A heartfelt thanks to all who joined us."