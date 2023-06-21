Stretch of A-404 Coín to Churriana road to close for nearly three weeks Several kilometres of the road will be closed for works to improve road safety from Monday 26 June until mid-July

Several kilometres of the A-404 road, from Coín to the Malaga city suburb of Churriana, will be temporarily closed from Monday 26 June due to road safety improvement works.

The A-404 will be closed to traffic from kilometre points 1.6 to 4.5 with the exception of access for residents of properties adjacent to the road and emergencies.

The closure will be in place until 14 July. A suggested alternative route is the MA-3303, from Coín to Puerto de Pescadores (roundabout intersection with A-387 and A-7053).