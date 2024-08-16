Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Special bus service to connect Guadalhorce valley town with Malaga feria fairground
Transport

Special bus service to connect Guadalhorce valley town with Malaga feria fairground

The service has been provided to facilitate access to the nighttime fair and to encourage people to use public transport instead of their own vehicles

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Friday, 16 August 2024, 12:24

The Malaga area metropolitan transport consortium has announced a special bus service, line M-410, to connect the Guadalhorce valley municipality of Cártama with the Malaga fair, which begins this weekend. The service has been provided to facilitate access to the nighttime fair and to encourage people to use public transport instead of their own vehicles.

The buses, which will leave from the Ampliación de Cártama district and pass through Cártama Estación, will be in service from Saturday 17 to Saturday 24 August.

The first departure from Cártama will be at 9pm and buses will leave every hour until 2am. On the other hand, the hourly bus service from the fairground back to Cártama will be between 10pm and 5am.

