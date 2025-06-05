Human skull in bag found in storm water tank in Malaga province town

The rainwater tank where the bag with the skull was found.

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 5 June 2025, 13:21

Guardia Civil officers are investigating the macabre discovery of a human skull inside a storm water tank at a housing estate in Alhaurín de la Torre in the Guadalhorce valley. The circumstances surrounding the death are unknown for the moment, as no other body parts have been found.

The discovery was made on Wednesday morning at around 10.30am. Workers from Alhaurín de la Torre Town Hall, who were carrying out clearing work on an undeveloped plot of land, found a bag inside the storm water tank.

When they looked inside, they discovered that it was a human skull, which apparently still had some teeth - a detail that could help in the identification process. The sources consulted said that the investigation leans more towards a female skull, which will have to be properly confirmed by a forensic examination.

The workers alerted the emergency services after they discovered the skull. A Guardia Civil patrol went to the scene and activated the relevant protocol, alerting officers of the homicide group and the judicial authorites.

For the rest of the day, police officers searched the area in the hope to find other parts of the skeleton, but without success.

The last such precedent in Malaga province dates back to the end of 2022, when a hiker discovered a skull while walking in the Sierra de Mijas. Investigators stated that the date of death was recent (a few months prior to the discovery) and that there was a fracture in the skull, which would indicate a violent death. No further details of that case have since come to light.