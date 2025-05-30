Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Six arrested after police dismantle gang connected with violent robberies in Malaga town

On one occasion, the Cártama-based group even assaulted the victim, threatening her with a knife to steal a mobile phone, a wallet and 130 euros in cash

SUR

Friday, 30 May 2025, 15:49

As part of operation 'Bekindor', officers of the Guardia Civil in Cártama have dismantled a criminal organisation associated with robberies committed with violence. Six people have been arrested and two of them have already been remanded in prison after judicial authorities ordered their sentences.

The investigation began after the police received complaints about several robberies in the municipality. According to the reports, a criminal gang was suspected of carrying out the criminal acts through intimidation, assualt and threats with a knife, especially on one occasion when they managed to steal a mobile phone, a wallet and 130 euros in cash from the victim.

The officers identified the assailants and found that these same individuals were involved in robberies that had targeted several storage rooms in a housing estate in Cártama, from which they had managed to steal numerous objects.

The officers first identified one of the suspects while he was driving around town. Upon investigating the car, the police found numerous stolen items.

Following judicial authorisation, a search was carried out at the home of one of the other suspected members of the network. There, officers seized numerous bladed weapons that had been used during the crimes.

Another vehicle used by this criminal group was also located and recovered. The car had been reported stolen in France and had two false licence plates - one Spanish and one French.

In addition, 50 grams of cocaine hidden in the corner of the driver's door were seized. The driver was also carrying counterfeit 20-euro notes in his wallet, all with the same serial number, intended for circulation in the market.

All six members have been arrested on suspicion of the crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation, robbery with force, vehicle theft, falsification of number plates, counterfeiting currency, drug-trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

