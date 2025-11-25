Teacher of religion arrested on suspicion of abuse of young children in Guadalhorce valley town

A teacher of reigion in Cártama in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing young children. Guardia Civil sources have told SUR a court has provisionally released the suspect on bail as an individual under investigation.

According to those close to the case, the investigation began following complaints lodged by four families at the end of October, although the number has increased since then. It appears that the parents went to the police after their children recounted incidents in which inappropriate touching is said to have occurred.

The man is a teacher of religion for children up to the age of five. According to the allegations, he abused the victims in the context of playing with them. He would then tell them that what had happened should remain a secret.

The Junta de Andallucía's regional ministry of education has stated that the school's management was made aware of the complaints, after which the teacher was denounced and "the necessary measures to guarantee the safety of the children" were taken. However, the implementation of the measures did not take place, because "the Guardia Civil acted immediately following the complaint" and went to the school before the start of the teaching day.

According to the regional ministry, the school board has acted "in accordance with the instructions of the Guardia Civil". The case has been referred to the general inspectorate of the regional ministry, which is responsible for communicating it to the Ministry of Education as the competent administration for the establishment of disciplinary measures for primary school religion teachers.