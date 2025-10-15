Refurb of indoor swimming pool begins seven years after floods in Guadalhorce valley town

The Campillos indoor swimming pool in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley has finally been granted a budget for its refurbishment, seven years after the heavy rains of 2018 led to its closure due to damages. More than one million euros will be invested in this project, which has a completion period of eight months.

The rains in 2018 flooded several buildings in Campillos. One of the worst affected was the indoor swimming pool, which was left unusable. Seven years later, the refurbishment work has been approved by the town hall.

Mayor Daniel Gómez and the managers of construction company Acsa Obras e Infraestructuras, S.A.U. have officially signed the contract. If the deadlines are met, the swimming pool should be open at the end of July or beginning of August.

Zoom Signing of the contract. SUR

Part of the budget will be financed by the insurance association (427,757.12 euros), while the rest will be provided by various unconditional funds within the municipal economic assistance plan of the provincial authority of Malaga.

Removal and replacement of cladding

Among the improvements included in the contract are the removal and replacement of all damaged cladding and carpentry (both interior and exterior), including those wooden and metal elements that have been affected by humidity and the passage of time. At the same time, work will be carried out on the electrical, plumbing and sanitation systems, with special emphasis on the basement and ground-floor area, where the damage was most severe after the floods.

Zoom Condition of one of the bathrooms. SUR

The indoor municipal swimming pool has a total surface area of 1,730 square metres and two pools: one measuring 25 by 12.5 and the other 12.5 by five. In addition, the building has a reception area and changing rooms.

Eight months of work to modernise the Campillos swimming pool

Gómez emphasised that the contract represents a "decisive step" for Campillos and the recovery of an essential sports facility for the town and its people.