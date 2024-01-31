Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police uncover buried stash of weapons in village just inland from Costa del Sol
Guardia Civil officers discovered a submachine gun and an assault rifle, as well as a silencer and ammunition, while searching an area in Monda for possible marijuana plantations

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 11:56

Spain's Guardia Civil has opened an investigation after discovering two firearms, as well as abundant ammunition, buried in a hideout located in a difficult to access area in the Malaga province municipality of Monda. Officers are trying to find out who they belonged to and whether they have been used in any crimes.

The discovery was made when members of the force were investigating the location of marijuana plantations in scattered or remote areas of various towns in the province.

During one of the raids on foot, officers discovered an area where the ground appeared to be disturbed and covered with branches and leaves, which raised their suspicions.

After clearing and digging up the area, they discovered a hole one metre deep in which a black rubbish bag had been hidden, containing a submachine gun, an assault rifle and several magazines, as well as a silencer and a lot of ammunition.

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation in order to clarify the person or persons who may have hidden the weapons and to find out for what purpose they may have been used.

