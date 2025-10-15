Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Muslim women on the roof. Tetouan, 1929. Bartolomé Ros.
History

In pictures, the photography pioneer who created 300 jobs in a Malaga town

A new exhibition remembers Bartolomé Ros, author of iconic images of the first part of the 20th century and a successful entrepreneur in the film developing business

José Rodríguez Cámara

José Rodríguez Cámara

Alhaurín de la Torre

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 09:47

If he was a comic book character, he would be Jimmy Olsen, Superman's friend - the photographer for the Daily Planet, who, like Cartier-Bresson, did not want to let go of his camera in case he missed the decisive moment to capture the scene. But Bartolomé Ros is not fiction. He was born in Los Dolores, a district in Cartagena, in 1906. In 1918, he arrived in Ceuta, a Spanish city bordering the coast of North Africa, with his father, mother and sister.

Despite hardly any educational background, he discovered his talent for photography, and after learning the basics of the medium in the Calatayud brothers studio, he borrowed money from his father to buy a Zeiss Contessa Nettel camera and a makeshift darkroom. Olsen became an expert at developing photographs, and would do so underneath the stairwell at home, just before he turned 14. He was inspired to take photographs of - as his daughter Rosa Ros Amador recalls- soldiers, bullfighting fans and ordinary people walking down the streets.

He had the opportunity to capture residents, military life, the creation of the Tercio de Extranjeros and the influence of the Spanish Protectorate of Morocco on Ceuta. His photographs filled the pages of ABC, Blanco y Negro and countless other publications, including the special issue in March 1929 that National Geographic dedicated to Spain. After reaching an agreement with AGFA (a Belgian-German photographic company), he set up Casa Ros in Ceuta and began to collaborate with the company Philips. The business expanded to Tangiers and other major cities and, in 1952, he set up his main laboratories in Tetouan.

In 1955, Morocco's independence from Spain forced him to leave Ceuta, and although he had to start from scratch, in 1963, he successfully created the Ros Fotocolor laboratory in Madrid. In 1969, he opened a branch in Alhaurín de la Torre, which was only five years before he died in Madrid on 29 December 1974. In the district of Alhaurín, his work is being commemorated at the Vicente Aleixandre cultural centre, with an exhibition spotlighting his work open until 31 October.

The Rome-Ceuta ocean liner. 1924; First swearing-in ceremony of the Legion in Ceuta, October 1920; and inauguration of the Alfonso XIII dock in Ceuta, 1928. Bartolomé Ros
The mayor, Joaquín Villanova; the councillor for culture, Manuel López, and the photographer's daughter, Rosa Ros, inaugurated the exhibition, in which the mayor emphasised: "He was a brilliant photographer and created the best photograph developing company in Spain in Madrid and in Alhaurín de la Torre, where he created more than 300 jobs in the municipality. We are very grateful".

Two visitors look at the famous photograph Bartolomé Ros took of Franco and Millán Astray, embracing while they sang legionary songs, at the exhibition inaugurated in Alhaurín de la Torre. SUR

After ten years of study and cataloguing, Ros' personal photographic archive, which was discovered in 1983, was exhibited in Ceuta and formed part of the series "Memories of Absence".

Arrival at the Dar Riffien barracks of King Alfonso XIII. October 5, 1927; Wheat market. Tetouan, 1928; and portrait of the Grand Vizier Sidi Mohamed Ben Azuz. Bartolomé Ros
Since then, says Rosa Ros proudly, this valuable archive has been exhibited in numerous Spanish cities, at the London School of Economics, has been presented by the historian Paul Preston, and at the Cervantes Institute, which exhibited them in their five Moroccan offices, as well as hosting an online virtual exhibition.

Recently, his family reached an agreement with the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta for his photographic archives to be based there.

