Owner fined 3,000 euros for animal neglect after dog found living among junk and without food or water in Malaga town

A criminal court in Malaga has sentenced the owner of a dog to a fine of 2,790 euros for a crime of animal abuse. The animal was found living among scrap metal and rubble, inside an abandoned car in a junkyard on a farm in Álora in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley. The only food the mastiff received consisted of pieces of stale bread. It was not provided with water either and was found with infectious wounds and in a malnourished state of extreme.

This was stated in the sentence, handed down at the end of January, to which SUR has had access. According to the section on proven facts, the dog was found living rough in the car without the minimum hygienic and sanitary conditions to preserve its health being met. As a result, it was also suffering from parasite infections that caused both wounds and eye injuries.

For the magistrate, it was proven that the accused was "aware of this state", despite which he did not provide veterinary or basic health care. It was a complaint from the Ladram association (Lugareños Asociados para la Defensa y Respeto de los Animales y Medio Ambiente) that brought the case to the attention of the Guardia Civil in November 2020.

According to the veterinary report, the animal showed severe malnutrition, dehydration, cachexia and marked loss of muscle mass, as well as wounds on the inside of both eyes, among other injuries. The professional made it clear in the report that his general condition was compatible with "extreme neglect".

According to the expert witness at the hearing, when the dog arrived at the rescue centre she was struck by "the large number of fleas and ticks". She also corroborated that it was likely that, had it not received assistance, it would have died. As argued in the decision, the proven facts constitute the crime of animal abuse by omission.

"We are dealing with a crime of material result, in which the protected legal right is the life, integrity and physical and psychological health of the animal, in which the commission by omission is perfectly viable as one of the multiple possible modes of execution in terms of the means or procedures used by the perpetrator to cause the death of the animal or serious injury," the court's ruling said.

Hence, in addition to the fine, the sentence includes an order to pay 2,550 euros compensation to the Ladram association for the veterinary and care costs that were necessary to attend to the animal and restore its health.