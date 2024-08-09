Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The scene of the crash. SUR
One dead and one seriously injured in collision near Monda
112 incident

One dead and one seriously injured in collision near Monda

Several others were injured in the crash, which happened at around 8.30am on Thursday morning

Rossel Aparicio

Friday, 9 August 2024, 16:55

One woman, 53, died and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision on Thursday morning on the A-355 near Monda. Several others were injured in the crash, which happened at around 8.30am.

The road was closed in both directions for some time. According to the emergency services, the woman who died was driving one of the cars involved while the driver of the second car was taken to hospital in Marbella with serious injuries.

