One dead and one seriously injured in collision near Monda

One woman, 53, died and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision on Thursday morning on the A-355 near Monda. Several others were injured in the crash, which happened at around 8.30am.

The road was closed in both directions for some time. According to the emergency services, the woman who died was driving one of the cars involved while the driver of the second car was taken to hospital in Marbella with serious injuries.