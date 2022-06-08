Municipal swimming pools in Alhaurín de la Torre set to reopen after two years of Covid restrictions The four public facilities at El Pinar, El Cordobés, La Alquería and Torrealquería will open from 11am until to 8pm throughout the summer, until 4 September

The public swimming pools in Alhaurín de la Torre will reopen their doors on Wednesday 15 June after being closed for two years due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The four public facilities (El Pinar, El Cordobés, La Alquería and Torrealquería) will open from 11am until to 8pm throughout the summer until 4 September.

The council will maintain the cleaning and disinfection measures of all the facilities to ensure public health safety and to offer the best possible service to users.

Councillor for Sports, María del Mar Martínez, pointed out that the prices will remain the same as in previous years, with free admission for children under six years of age, while a refundable deposit of five euros per sun shade will also be introduced this year.

The town hall will also organise swimming courses for adults and children during the month of July. In addition, Martínez said the Sports delegation aims to restart the Water Festival initiative, which is aimed at young people who, for three days each week, will be able to enjoy water sports and inflatable attractions in the municipality’s indoor pool.

The councillor claimed that Alhaurín de la Torre is “the envy of the province” for having four public swimming pools in different neighbourhoods.

“We hope that the people of Alhaurín will now have the summer they deserve after these tough few years,” she said.

Registration for the swimming lessons can be made by phoning 952 41 42 01.